Dos Pueblos Takes Care of Business Against Pioneer Valley

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos routed Pioneer Valley, 69-38, in a non-league basketball game on Wednesday behind some strong play from its veterans.

Junior Cyrus Wallace led the scoring for the 5-1 Chargers with 17 points, while senior guard Dylan Shugart put up a season-high 14. Senior Marcellous Gossett contributed nine points of his own.

"We were able to double their points in the first quarter by playing good defense and going in transition on the offensive end," said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. "In the second half, were able to up the tempo defensively. We pressed a little bit and created some turnovers. Our guys made extra passes for wide-open looks."

Dos Pueblos hosts Arroyo Grande on Friday at 7 p.m.

