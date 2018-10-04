Dos Pueblos Takes Care of Santa Ynez, 16-6

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos led from the start and never looked back in beating Santa Ynez 16-6 in a Channel League boys water polo game at the Elings Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Sammy Arshadi and Wyatt Meckelborg each scored three goals and Rex Goodner and Kyle Faison added two apiece as the Chargers improved to 2-0 in league and 11-5 overall.

Santa Ynez is 1-1 in league.

Dos Pueblos led 3-0 after the first period, 7-3 at halftime and 10-4 after the third period.

The Chargers erupted for six goals in the fourth. Freshman Aiden Trager scored his first varsity goal and had a steal.

Dos Pueblos travels to the South Bay Tournament at Peninsula High on Friday and opens against La Habra.