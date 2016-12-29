Dos Pueblos Takes Consolation Title at Kiwanis Tournament

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos captured the consolation title at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament with a 58-52 basketball win over St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

Cyrus Wallace scored 18 points, Dylan Shugart had 14 and Thomas Jimenez chipped in 9 for the Chargers (9-2).

Coach Joe Zamora praised the play of Daniel Arzate. "He had a great game for us. He set the tempo on defense and really pushed the ball on offense," Zamora said. "He made some key plays which put us in a position to win the game."

Jimenez gave the Chargers a good performance in the post, Zamora noted.

The game was close throughout. St. Bonaventure led 39-37 going into the fourth quarter. Kai Rojas of the Seraphs made five three-pointers and scored 29 points.

DP is back in action on Wednesday at Canyon.

