Dos Pueblos Takes Control Early in Win Over Arroyo Grande

Water Polo

Dylan Elliott led four Dos Pueblos goal scorers with six goals, powering the Chargers to a 12-4 non-league water polo win over Arroyo Grande on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first period and never looked back.

Elliott added an assist, a steal and earned one exclusion in the game. Jason Teng, Taylor Gustason, Ethan Parrish all scored two goals. Parrish also stood out on defense with five steals and earned two exclusions. Gustason dished off four assists and had two steals, while Teng earned two exclusions, had a field block, a steal and two assists.

Ben Cable and Angus Goodner combined for six blocks. Cable allowed only one goal in 2-plus periods.

Dos Pueblos improves to 11-10 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.