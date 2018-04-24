Dos Pueblos Takes Home Golf Win Against Ventura

Golf

Joseph Pigatti shot 74 as Dos Pueblos golf took a match against Ventura, 408-561, at the Glen Annie Golf Course.

John Givans hit 79 to add to the winning effort. Sean Yamasaki shot 84, while Luke Vigna shot 85.

Dos Pueblos continued its even play, improving to 4-1 in the Channel League and 9-6 overall.

The Chargers will visit undefeated Santa Barbara High at the Rancho San Marcos course on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.