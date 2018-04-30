Dos Pueblos Takes Out Santa Ynez in Three

Boys Volleyball

Nine players notched kills for Dos Pueblos in a 25-19, 25-21 25-13 non-league volleyball sweep of Santa Ynez on Monday night,

"The Chargers got full participation from the team tonight, with all 16 varsity members gracing the court at one time or another, said coach Ehren Hug.

Dax Galvan led hitting parade with eight kills.

Senior setter Leo Cruz ran the offense in set 1 collecting eight assists and 1 dig as he spread it around to outside hitters Erik Hollstein, Jack Hogan, and Grant Linford. Hogan was good for three kills and affective from the service line ripping his jump serve and recording two aces. Senior opposite Alex Arshadi earned two kills for the Chargers.

"Set's 2 and 3 saw the offense run by setter Parker Crossland and the usual suspects. Senior middle blocker Brian Herrin found his swing tonight with 3 hammers and 2 blocks, playing way above the net," said Hug.

The DP coach was impress with the play of Santa Ynez.

"Santa was defensively sound tonight and kept so many balls off the court," he said. "Coach Chip Fenenga is continuing to run a strong and competitive volleyball program and we look forward to them joining the Channel League next season.

DP (22-2) will honor our 15 seniors and their families on Senior Night on Tuesday against Ventura.

