Dos Pueblos Takes Third at Buena Holiday Tourney

Girls Soccer

The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team squeaked by host-team Buena 1-0 on Monday to take third place in the Buena Tournament. The Chargers went 3-1 in the tournament, with every game being decided by one goal.

"Central defender Josey Morales played exceptionally well through out the tournament," said Dos Pueblos coach Hugh Hollis. "She lead by example and hardly put a foot wrong."

Kamila Pickett led the Chargers (4-3-3) with four goals in the tournament, including the game-winner in the match against Buena.

"It was a very good way to end the tournament, the girls are very much looking forward to a rest as we take a few days off," Hollis explained.

Dos Pueblos will participate in the Hart Tournament after Christmas.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.