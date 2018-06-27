Dos Pueblos Takes Third at So Cal Girls Water Polo Championships

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos rebounded from a semifinal loss against No. 2 Laguna Beach, beating third-ranked Foothill, 10-6, in the third-place game at the 32-team Southern California Women's Water Polo Championships at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Chargers fell to No. 2 Laguna Beach, 10-4. Two weeks ago, they ended Laguna Beach's 63-game win streak.

Thea Neushul started the DP offense against Foothill with a goal in the first period and Abbi Hill followed with three of her own before halftime. Foothill managed to stay within two goals until the third quarter when Grace Heck converted a beautiful cross pass from Olivia Kistler and Ryann Neushul drew a penalty that Hill scored. Neushul finished her hat trick at the close of the third, turning a defender and scoring a drive shot with three seconds on the clock to make the score 9-4.

Olivia Kistler scored DP's 10th goal on a shot from the perimeter. The win was the Chargers' first against the Lady Knights in three years.

Hill scored four goals and Ryann Neushul three while Heck, Kistler, and Thea Neushul each scored once. Petra Heubner had an outstanding game in goal with seven blocks.

In the semifinals, Laguna Beach broke open a close game with four unanswered goals in the third quarter.

Heck, Kistler, Ryann Neushul and Toni Shackelford scored for DP. Ryann Neushul and Hill were named to the all-tournament team.

