Dos Pueblos Team Takes Second Place in Financial Advisor Contest

Congratulations to Dos Pueblos High School seniors Connor Kanan, Will Macfarlane, Anthony Ochoa and Tyler Wilson on their second-place finish in the finals of the Financial Advisor Contest.

They each won $300 for their work.

They presented a seven-minute PowerPoint presentation on their plan for guiding a 60-year-old couple through their retirement years — outlining an appropriate investment strategy to secure their desired income so as to maintain their current lifestyle up to the age of 95.

Their outstanding presentation, which they defended in front of Chartered Financial Analysts, qualified them for the quiz bowl round in which they finished in second place.

They also created an exceptional spreadsheet in which to illustrate their analysis.

— Barbara Keyani is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.