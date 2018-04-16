Dos Pueblos Tennis Beaten By Arroyo Grande

The brothers doubles team of Ryan and Christian Hodosy won three sets, but Dos Pueblos dropped a 12-6 boys tennis decision against visiting Arroyo Grande on a windy Monday.
"We had so many close sets we did not convert," said coach Liz Frech.
Aaron Juan took two singles sets for the Chargers, who fell to 3-8 on the season.
Dos Pueblos plays host to Ventura on Thursday.
