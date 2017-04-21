Dos Pueblos Tennis Beaten by No. 6-Ranked Mira Costa

Prep Roundup

Mira Costa, the No. 6 team in CIF-SS Division 1 boys tennis, handed Dos Pueblos a 14-4 non-league loss at the Charger courts on Friday.

"We had nothing to lose against this powerhouse team," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We played a few tight sets, two that went to tiebreakers.



No. 1 player Miles Baldwin played a long set against Mira Costa's Evan Fortier and lost in a tiebreaker.

Aaron Juan won the only singles set for the Chargers



In doubles, Ryan and Christian Hodosy took two sets and Vincent Villano and Andrew snagged one set.



Dos Pueblos is 9-6 on the season



Laguna Blanca VB Swept

The Owls lost 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 against Foothill Tech.

Sam Stegall had 8 kills and Andrew Tolles added seven for the Owls (7-3), who play at the Chadwick Tournament on Saturday.