Dos Pueblos Tennis Beats Cabrillo in Home Finale

Tennis

Alessa Somer swept her three singles sets and Dos Pueblos didn't drop a set in doubles in beating Cabrillo, 13-5, in a Channel League girls tennis match on Tuesday.

The teams of Mia Chou/Janice Tsai (6-0, 6-1, 6-2), Anjali Thakrar/Cami Chou (6-1, 6-4, 6-3) and Neve Greenwald/Danya Belkin (6-1, 6-0, 6-0) carried the load for the Chargers. Karina Aghayan won a singles set for DP.

"Today, was our last home match and therefore our senior day," coach Laura Housinger said. "It was great to see all of our seniors play today and get a strong win. We look forward to our busy week next week with three away matches to end the season."

The Chargers (9-3, 5-2 in league) play at San Marcos on Monday.