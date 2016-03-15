Dos Pueblos Tennis Beats Out Valencia on Total Games

Tennis

Mason Dochterman swept his three singles sets, and Dos Pueblos boys tennis prevailed at Valencia on total games, 83-75, after a 9-9 tie in sets.

"It was definitely a team effort as everyone dug deep in that third round," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Vincent Villano won two sets and Ryan Daniel pick up a win in singles. In doubles, Bryce Ambrose and Andrew DeAlba snatched two sets and Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick got one.

The win gives DP a 3-2 record.

