Dos Pueblos Tennis Beats Santa Barbara, Repeats as Co-Channel League Champion

Hannah Kleidermacher of Dos Pueblos returns a shot during doubles match against Santa Barbara. Kleidermacher and her partner Danya Belkin won all three of their sets, (Ri-Pen Chou photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 12, 2017 | 9:49 p.m.

Dos Pueblos repeated as Channel League girls tennis co-champions after holding off Santa Barbara, 11-7, in the league finale on Thursday at the Dons' courts.

The Chargers (13-3 overall) share the title with San Marcos at 7-1. Santa Barbara (8-8) takes third with a 4-4 record.

"I pinch myself, surprised at what this young team — in a rebuilding year — has done," DP coach Liz Frech said. "We rebounded from the San Marcos loss by defeating Ventura on Tuesday. However, beating Santa Barbara was another story. They have a deep and experienced team. We went in to just play with purpose, stay positive, fired up our shots, and fought to the end."

The Chargers led 4-2 after the first round of sets and 7-5 after the second round.

"It was a tight match from start to finish, and there were many close matches in both the singles and doubles," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said.

The Santa Barbara doubles team of Brooke Morison and Hannah Echt won two sets and Claire Stotts and Laura Dragone each won two sets in singles.

Mikala Triplett led the way in singles for Dos Pueblos, sweeping her three sets to improve to 44-2 on the season, In doubles, Hannah Kleidermacher and Danya Belkin swept and the freshman team of Alessa Somer and Mia Chou won two sets.

"I  am so proud of this team, which showed its tenacity and perseverance through the highs and lows of tennis all season," Frech said. "Who knew we would be co-league champs again."

 

