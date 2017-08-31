Dos Pueblos Tennis Comes Up Short Against Arroyo Grande

Mikala Triplett swept her three singles sets, but host Arroyo Grande was stronger overall and beat Dos Pueblos, 10-8, in a non-league girls tennis match on Thursday.
"Arroyo Grande is heavily loaded in singles with the Dunkle sisters and Madelyn Ferreras," said DP coach Liz Frech. "After one round and taking only two sets, we were not sure what the rest of the match would be like. Nonetheless, we dug deep and pushed ourselves in the remaining rounds."
The doubles team of Hannah Kleidermacher and Alessa Somer swept their sets. They overcame a 2-5 deficit and won 7-5 to finish 3-0.
The Chargers (1-1) play their third match of the week Friday, hosting Rocklin at 3 p.m.