Dos Pueblos Tennis Defeated by Arroyo Grande

Tennis

Alessa Somer and the No. 1 doubles team of Danya Belkin and Neve Greenwald won two sets for Dos Pueblos, but Arroyo Grande had too much depth and beat the Chargers, 13-5, in a non-league game.

"Arroyo Grande is a very experienced team with a lot of depth and strong hitters," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "Our girls really stepped up our games and played well in every match. I am very proud of how our team performed."

The team of Cami Chou and Mia Chou won their third-round set for DP's other win.

The Chargers are 7-2 overall. They play Santa Barbara on Tuesday at home.