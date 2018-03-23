Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls at No. 7 San Luis Obispo

Tennis

Dos Pueblos didn't win a singles set and suffered a 12-6 non-league loss at San Luis Obispo, the No. 7-ranked boys tennis team in CIF-SS Division 2.

"We had to fight for every point on every line," DP coach Liz Frech. "We had close sets, some of which did or did not go our way. I am proud of our team’s efforts, as they stayed upbeat and went all out."

The brothers doubles team of Christian and Ryan Hodosy won their three sets, Andrew DeAlba/Vincent Villano won two sets and Pratik Gupta/Chris Schniepp took one set from the Tigers.

Dos Pueblos is off until April 3, when it hosts Cate.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.