Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls Short at Arroyo Grande

Tennis

Miles Baldwin lost just one game in sweeping his singles sets, but Dos Pueblos came out on the short end of a several other singles and doubles sets and suffered an 11-7 non-league tennis loss at Arroyo Grande on Friday.

"We had a few very close sets in singles and in doubles and those sets did not go our way," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Nonetheless, I was proud of how we competed and maintained a positive attitude throughout the match."

In doubles, the duos of Ryan and Christian Hodosy, Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, Andrew DeAlba and Pratik Gupta each took one set.

The Chargers are 3-3 on the season.

