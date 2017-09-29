Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls to Division 1 Mira Costa

Dos Pueblos dropped a 13-5 non-league girls tennis match against Division 1 Mira Costa on Friday.
Mikala Triplett of the Division 3 Chargers swept her three sets for the only singles wins of the day.
In doubles, the team of Hannah Kleidermacher and Alessa Sommer and Danya Belkin-Lucy Golden picked up wins.
"We had five close sets that went Mira Costa's way," DP coach Liz Frech said. "I am proud of our team, which played with drive and without hesitation."
Dos Pueblos is 11-2 overall.
