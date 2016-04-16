Dos Pueblos Tennis Falls to No. 5 Mira Costa

Tennis

Dos Pueblos fell to powerhouse Mira Costa 16-2 in a non-league boys tennis match on Friday. Mira Costa is ranked No. 5 in CIF Division 1.

The Chargers' wins came in doubles by the Hodosy twins, Christian and Ryan, and the team of Bryce Ambrose and Mason Dochterman.

The last match of the day featured a battle of twins, with the Hodosys taking on the Suard brothers of Mira Costa.

Dos Pueblos is now 8-5 on the season.

