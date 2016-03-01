Dos Pueblos Tennis Gets Past Cate

Tennis

Cate's Kevin Ha went undefeated at No. 1 singles, but Dos Pueblos players took four of the remaining six sets, helping the Chargers to an 11-7 non-league tennis victory on Tuesday at Cate.

The Charger veterans of Vincent Villano and Mason Dochterman each went 2-1 in singles, losing only to Ha, who dropped only three games on the day.

In doubles, Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick swept for DP, losing only five games. Bryce Ambrose and Andrew DeAlba took two sets after being down 0-4 in one of the sets. Christian and Ryan Hodosy took the other two sets.

Rounding out the day for Cate, No. 2 singles Joseph Thomassen (Sophomore), No. 3 singles Mason Mackall (junior), No. 1 doubles senior captain Michael Nettesheim and Christian Herman (junior) and No. 2 doubles Charlie Morris (sophomore) and Brad Gordon (freshman) each won one set.

Cate (0-2) starts league play on Thursday at St. Bonaventure while DP (1-2) plays at Westlake in a non-league match.

