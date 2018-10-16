Dos Pueblos Tennis Overpowers Lompoc

Alessa Somer and Neve Greenwald each swept three sets without losing a game for Dos Pueblos in a 17-1 girls tennis win over Lompoc in a Channel League match.
The Chargers are now 6-3 in league (10-4 overall), with a remaining match against Santa Barbara on Thursday.
"We had some fun mixing up the lineup to allow some singles players in doubles and doubles players in singles," said DP coach Laura Housinger.
Dos Pueblos singles
1. Alessa Somer 6-0, 6-0, 6-0
2. Annie Field 6-0, 7-5
3. Neve Greenwald 6-0, 6-0, 6-0
sub Kiersten Maxwell 3-6
Doubles
1. Danya Belkin/Mia Chou 6-2, 6-1, 6-1
2. Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar 6-3, 6-1, 6-1
3. Ginger Vance/Karina Aghayan 7-5, 6-4, 6-1