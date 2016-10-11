Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Dos Pueblos Tennis Pulls Away From Santa Barbara in 3rd Round

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2016 | 9:49 p.m.

Dos Pueblos needed a big third round to get past an upset-minded Santa Barbara High girls tennis team and stay on course for a share of the Channel League title.

Ahead 7-5, the Chargers won five of the last six sets to take a 12-6 victory on their courts and improve to 5-1 in league and 7-2 overall. A victory on Thursday at Buena will make them co-champions with San Marcos.

Janice Tsai scored the clinching point for DP, giving her a 3-0 sweep in singles.

"She played steadily and patiently," DP coach Liz Frech said of Tsai. "She had the longest matches but never had flagging energy."

Katie Yang and Mikala Triplett both swept their three sets, as the Chargers  lost only six games in singles.

"Overall, this team worked together to pull this win out against a very talented Santa Barbara team," said Frech.

Santa Barbara scored all its points in doubles. Eva Kershner and Brooke Morison swept their sets, Claire Stotts and Hannan Echt won two sets and the team of Alexia Berton and Claudia Brewer beat DP's No. 1 team, 6-1.

"My girls went out today and played their hearts out," Dons coach Sally Becker said. "Brooke and Eva are on a mission to beat everyone in Channel League who has beat them. So far they have. Let's hope that their winning streak continues when we play Ventura on Thursday. Those two girls are very determined to win."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

