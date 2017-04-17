Dos Pueblos Tennis Romps; SBCC Golfers Take 3rd

Local Roundup

Dos Pueblos boys tennis swept Buena, 18-0, improving to 5-1 in Channel League on Monday.

Aaron Juan swept in singles and the team of Andrew DeAlba and Dyllan Huynh went 3-0

The Chargers (8-5) play at Ventura on Thursday.



SBCC Golfers Finish 3rd in WSC No. 8

Andrew Sederlund carded a career-low 72 on Monday, leading SBCC to third place in the eighth WSC men’s golf tournament at Spring Valley Lake CC in Victorville.

Sederlund, a sophomore from Jordan, Minn. tied for fifth place. It was only his third tournament of the year and his first since WSC No. 2 six weeks ago. Niels Andersen tied for seventh at 73 and Theo Andre-Fouet had a 75 for the Vaqueros, who shot a season-best 375. SBCC had five players between 72 and 78.

Canyons won for the seventh time in eight WSC tourneys. The Cougars shot a season-low 362 (2-over par) and had all six players between 69 and 74. Ventura was second, five shots back at 367, and the Vaqueros were third at 375.

Jae Kim of Canyons was the medalist for the second straight week at 3-under 69.

Canyons tops the WSC standings at 52-4, followed by Ventura (47-9), SBCC (40-16) and Citrus (31-25).

Carpinteria Golfers Fall to Nordhoff

​Freshman Jojo Gonzalez shot a 51 for Carpinteria in a 9-hole loss to Nordhff, 260-278 at Soule Park on Monday.

Jesse Brooks of Nordhoff was the medalist with a score of 42.