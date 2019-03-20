Dos Pueblos Tennis Scores 18-0 Win Over Cabrillo

Dos Pueblos mixed up its tennis lineup and took an 18-0 shutout against Cabrillo in Channel League play on Tuesday.
The doubles team of Chris Schniepp and Pratik Gupta didn't lose a game in sweep their three sets.
In singles Hugh Sutherland lost just two games in a three-set sweep.
"Today, we tried a new lineup and had great success with all of our players," coach Laura Housinger said. "It was fun to see the boys display confidence and control in their games."
Dos Pueblos (6-1, 6-1) plays at unbeaten San Marcos on Wednesday.
Dos Pueblos scores
Singles
1. Alex Oaten 6-0
2. Hugh Sutherland 6-0, 6-0, 6-2
3. Hayden Carlson 6-0, 6-1
1. Andy Yang 6-0
2. Daniel Truong 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Will Steinberg/Ryan Belkin 6-1, 6-3, 6-2
2. Chris Schniepp/Pratik Gupta 6-0,6-0,6-0
3.Nikhil Gupta/Aaron Juan 6-2, 6-0, 6-0