Dos Pueblos Tennis Slips Past Santa Ynez

Tennis

Dos Pueblos pulled out a 12-6 win over Santa Ynez in a Channel League girls tennis match on Tuesday.

Annie Field won a pair of sets, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 1 singles and Kiersten Maxwell won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, the Chargers's No, team of Cami Chou and Anjali Thakrar swept, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and the No. 2 squad of Mia Chou and Janice Tsai won 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

"Santa Ynez was a strong opponent today and really pushed our players in every match," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "We had some line up changes that allowed players to be thrown into different spots and experience more pressure than usual, but they all stepped up to the challenge."

Claire Collison went 3-0 at No. 1 singles for the Pirates. The freshman doubles team of Emmy Withrow and Sophia Curti beat the No. 3 DP team 6-2 and freshman Isabella Curti and sophomore Alana Hinkens came up with the second doubles win in a close set, 7-6 (7-5 in a tie breaker) to end the match.

Also winning for DP were Ginger Vance in singles (7-5) and Christina Hart/Molly Davis in doubles (6-3).

DP is now 6-0 overall and 2-0 in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.