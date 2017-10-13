Tennis
Dos Pueblos Tennis Takes Care of Stockdale, 12-6
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 13, 2017 | 6:11 p.m.
Dos Pueblos defeated visiting Stockdale, 12-6, in a non-league girls tennis match on Friday.
Mikala Triplett improved her season record in singles to 47-2 by sweep her three opponents. Hannah Kleidermacher took a set against a top-flight player and Greta Kruger and Janice Tsai each won a set.
In doubles, Alessa Somer and Mia Chou swept, Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden swept their two sets and Neve Greenwald and Cami Chou took the last two sets.
DP (14-3 overall) hosts the Channel League Individual Tournament on Monday. First match begins 2 p.m.
