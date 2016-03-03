Dos Pueblos Tennis Team Falls to Westlake

Dos Pueblos came up on the short end of several close sets and dropped a 14-4 non-league boys tennis match against Westlake on Thursday.
The Chargers got two wins from the doubles team of Bryce Ambrose and Mason Dochterman, who took the final set in an exciting tiebreaker. The other two sets came from the duos of Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick, and Christian and Ryan Hodosy.
The Chargers host Campbell Hall on Monday.
