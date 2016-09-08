Dos Pueblos Tennis Upends San Marcos, 11-7

Tennis

Dos Pueblos opened Channel League girls tennis play by taking down defending champion San Marcos, 11-7, on Thursday at the Royals' courts.

"I was reminded of last year's matches where our team went 7-11 two times against the Channel League Champions," DP coach Liz Frech said. "This time, we went 11-7. It took the entire team to make this happen."

DP freshman Mikala Triplett won two sets 6-0, 6-0 and knocked off Royals' standout Yuka Perera 6-4.

Katie Yang and Hanna Hesse each won two sets apiece in singles for the Chargers.

In doubles, Hannah Kleidermacher and Rose Hillebrandt swept 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Lucy Golden and Danya Belkin took the other set in doubles.

"I am proud of my team's impressive performance and appreciated the huge support of both teams, plus fine sportsmanship," said Frech.

