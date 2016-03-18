Dos Pueblos Tennis Wins at San Luis Obispo

Tennis

Bryce Ambrose, Mason Dochterman, and Vincent Villano won seven singles sets, sparking the Dos Pueblos boys tennis team to a 12-6 non-league win at San Luis Obispo on Friday.

In doubles, the brothers team of Ryan and Christian Hodosy swept three sets.

"We started off a little slow in the first round then picked up the pace thereafter and improved on each court," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Dos Pueblos improves to 5-2 overall and faces Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

