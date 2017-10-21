Dos Pueblos Tests Out CIF-SS Cross Country Course in Riverside

Cross Country

Joseph Pearlman and Kailey Reardon were the top finishers for Dos Pueblos at the Riverside Cross Country Invite on Saturday.

Riverside is the venue for the CIF-SS Prelims and Finals in November.

Pearlman came in 19th place, clocking 15:55.7 on the 3-mile course. Nathaniel Getachew was the next finisher in 23rd (16:00.1). The Chargers finished 11th out of 24 teams.

Reardon came in 27th place in 19:27 and the Chargers finished 19th as a team.

Sara Saib won the Girls JV race in 19:54.5.

The Chargers will next compete at the County Championships on Thursday at River Park in Lompoc.

