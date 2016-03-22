Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company to Premiere ‘Grand Duchy’ by Tony Award-Winner Robert Freedman

By Dos Pueblos Theatre Company | March 22, 2016 | 5:00 p.m.

Dos Pueblos Theatre Company is proud to present the original new musical Grand Duchy April  15-23 in the Elings Performing Arts Center.

Inspired by Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper,  Tony Award-winning librettist and lyricist Robert Freedman (A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder) teamed with composer John Bayless, world renowned concert and recording artist, to create this ’30s-style screwball comedy that tells the story of a princess and a rebel who switch places and turn everything upside down in the tiniest country in Europe. 

This past fall Dos Pueblos Theater Company presented one of only five National High School Pilot Productions of Peter and the Starcatcher after successful Disney/MTI pilots of Mary Poppins and Tarzan.

Dos Pueblos Theater Company will mount the nation’s only production of Grand Duchy in hopes that the property will attract interest by the theater and film industry.

Director Clark Sayre describes the show as the perfect “Star Vehicle” for someone like Anna Kendrick, Kelly O’Hara or Rachel McAdams, since one actress plays both the princess, Sophie, and the rebel, Gaby, and, as Sayre says, sings “some of the most beautiful musical theater songs I've ever heard.”

Grand Duchy features an eccentric cast of characters who come together to weave a captivating story. 

Katie Vinneal, playing Queen Lydia, comments, “The interactions between the characters are some of the most funny and the most relatable parts of the show. The characters have such funny relationships with each other and you get to find out all these secrets — it’s like a big treasure hunt.” 

The Dos Pueblos Theatre Company consistently employs industry professionals and prides itself on being the most racially diverse theater program in Santa Barbara.

 

