Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos to Open CIF Division 1 Playoffs at Home, San Marcos and Santa Barbara on the Road

Seven teams from the county will compete in the playoffs at different divisional levels

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 5, 2018 | 3:18 p.m.

It's CIF playoffs time for prep boys volleyball and seven teams from Santa Barbara County are in the mix. Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara High and San Marcos all made it to the Division 1 bracket as the top three teams in the Channel League.

Dos Pueblos (23-2), the Channel League champion, will open its Division 1 tournament at home against Westlake, which finished second in the Marmonte League. 

Santa Barbara (21-7-1) will compete on the road against Newbury Park, the Marmonte League Champion. The Dons finished as runners-up in the Channel League. 

San Marcos (13-9-1), which finished third in Channel League play, will head to Loyola High in Los Angeles for its first-round match. Loyola was the champion of the Mission League. 

All Division 1 first-round matches kick off May 8 at 6:00 p.m.

VIEW FULL BRACKET

In Division 2, Bishop Diego (13-2), which tied for second in the Tri-Valley League, will visit Valencia High in Valencia, the second-place team in the Foothill League. The match will also take place May 8. 

Carpinteria (8-8) will host Mark Keppel High from Alhambra in a Division 3 matchup on Saturday. The Warriors finished fourth in the Tri-Valley League. 

One Division 3 first-round pairing pits two county teams against each other. Cate (11-3), which tied with Bishop for second place honors in the Tri-Valley League, will host Santa Ynez (7-12), the fourth-place squad in the Los Padres League.

Righetti (16-13) of Santa Maria will visit Knight High of Palmdale. Righetti finished fourth in the Pac-8 League this season. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

