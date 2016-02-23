Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:11 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos to Start Softball Season Ranked Third in CIF

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 23, 2016 | 2:55 p.m.

Dos Pueblos softball, which has been to the CIF-Southern Section softball semifinals three straight years, is ranked third in the Division 4 preseason poll. Torrance, the team that beat DP in the semifinals, starts the season at No. 1 and defending champion Highland is No. 2.

The Chargers return several key players from last year’s team, including outfielder Ali Milam, catcher Jade Sinskul, pitcher Madison Pickett and infielders Siena Wagner and Lauren Marmo.

Cabrillo is ranked third in the Division 5 preseason poll.

In baseball, no Channel League team is ranked in Division 2. Santa Ynez, which won the CIF title two years ago, is seventh in Division 5 and Dunn is No. 7 in Division 7. Cate is listed among others in Division 6.

Three area teams are ranked in boys volleyball. Santa Ynez and Laguna Blanca both received No. 3 rankings in Division 4 and 5, respectively. Santa Barbara is eighth in Division 1. The Dons are led by three-year, starting setter Cord Pereira.

CIF SOFTBALL

DIVISION 4

1. Torrance  2. Highland 3. Dos Pueblos 4. Ramona 5. Aquinas 6. El Segundo 7. Santa Monica 8. Apple Valley 9. Ocean View 10. Temescal Canyon. Others: North Torrance, Segerstrom

DIVISION 5

1. St Bonaventure 2. Garden Grove  3. Cabrillo/Lompoc 4. San Dimas 5. Louisville  6. Mary Star of the Sea  7. Fillmore  8. Flintridge Sacred Heart  9. Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana 10, Montebello

BASEBALL

DIVISION 2

1. South Hills  2. Gahr  3. Mission Viejo 4. Camarillo  5. Bonita  6. Moorpark  7. Damien  8. Glendora  9.  Rio Mesa  10. La Mirada. Other: Ayala, Etiwanda, Redlands E Vly, Simi Valley

DIVISION 5

1.  Hemet  2. Temple City  3. Woodcrest Christian  4. Monrovia  .5 Village Christian  6. Citrus Hill  7. Santa Ynez  8. Paraclete  9. Maranatha  10. Capistrano Valley Christian

DIVISION 6

1. Flintridge Prep 2. Sage Hill  3. Crean Lutheran 4. Salesian 5. Desert Christian/Lancaster 6. Desert Christian Academy 7. Calvary Murrieta  8. Buckley 9. Oxford Academy 10. Rio Hondo Prep. Other: Cate, Nuview Bridge

DIVISION 7

1. Excelsior Charter 2.  Santa Clarita Christian 3.  Rolling Hills Prep 4.  Hillcrest Christian/TO  5.  Animo Leadership 6.  Riverside Prep 7. Dunn 8.  AAE  9. Avalon 10. St. Michael's Prep

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

1.  Huntington Beach 2. Corona del Mar 3. Loyola 4. Mira Costa 5. San Clemente 6, Westlake 7. Servite 8. Mater Dei 9. Santa Barbara 10. Dana Hills. Others: Newbury Park, Newport Harbor

DIVISION 4

1. Saddleback Valley Christian 2. St. Margaret's 3. Santa Ynez 4. Flintridge Prep 5. Garden Grove 6. Bellflower 7. Redlands 8. Tustin 9. Crean Lutheran 10. Rio Mesa

DIVISION 5

1. Damien  2. Arrowhead Christian 3. Laguna Blanca  4. Santa Fe  5. Oakwood  6. Ontario Christian  7. El Rancho  8. Ganesha  9. West Covina  10. La Serna

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

