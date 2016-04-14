Dos Pueblos Track Teams Win Close Meets With Buena

Track & Field

The Dos Pueblos girls swept the 800 meters, and the Chargers got big points from several athletes to pull out a 65-59 dual meet win over Buena in a Channel League track and field meet on Thursday.

In the boys meet, Blayke Harrison returned from an injury and won the 100, and the 4x400 relay team edged Buena by four-tenths of a second en route to a 77-55 victory.

Kailey Reardon, Haille Silva, and Josephine Morales went 1-2-3 in the 800 and each of the three scored points elsewhere in the meet: Morales cleared 5-1 to win the high jump, Silva took second in the 200 and Reardon came in third in the 1600.

"Athletes all across the board stepped up today," DP coach Josh Christensen said "Knowing that each point mattered, sophomore Olivia Jewell gave her best effort in the discus throw (72-08) and scored the first varsity point of her career while earning third place."

Christina Rice ran away in the 1600 (5:10.53) and Natalie Hawkins won the 3200 (12:16.34). Other winners included Jade Day in the 100 hurdles, Carmen Villarruel in the pole vault and Minna Wyttenback in the triple jump. The 4x100 (Jade Day, Sophia Martinez, Carmen Villarruel, Liliana Marquez) and 4x400 relays (Katelyn Tymon, Christina Rice, Liliana Marquez, Sophia Martinez) were both victorious.

In the boys competition, Harrison ran 11.35 to win the 100. Aidan Gilkes captured the 200 (23.59), David Poindexter won the 400 (53.76) and Jack Randmaa captured the 800 (2:05.95). Harrison and Poindexter also ran on the winning 4x400 team that edged out Buena. The Chargers were clocked in 3:32.47 and Buena in 3:32.51. Nick Killian and Hunter Clark filled out the DP quartet.

Kevin Nguyen had a big a day with double wins in the long Jump and triple jump. He posted a PR in the triple jump with a leap of 42-5.

Other winners include Clark in the 1600, Charlie Mehling in the discus, Spencer Kemmerer in the high jump and Abe Field in the pole vault.

