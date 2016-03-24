Aidan Gilkes is Strong in Sprints for Dos Pueblos

Track & Field

Aidan Gilkes won the 100 and ran the first leg on a winning 4x100 relay team for Dos Pueblos, but Ventura's depth was too much to overcome and the Cougar boys won the Channel League track and field dual meet, 84-50, on Thursday.

The Ventura girls also won.

Gilkes ran 11.67 and teammate Blayke Harrison finished second in 11.79. Gilkes also placed second in the 200 (23.23). He ran with David Poindexter, DJ Sharpe and Harrison on the relay and they clocked 44.25.

Other DP winners included Jack Randma in the 800 (2:06.34), Hunter Clark in the 1600 (4:34.79), Abe Field in the pole vault (12-6) and Kevin Nguyen in the triple jump (41-0.25). Jeremiah McElwee (3200, 10:24.28), Spencer Kemerer (high jump, 6-4) and Max Anhalt (pole vault, 11-6) were second-place finishers

Christina Rice and Carmen Villarruel were the winners for the DP girls. Rice ran 5:16.17 to take the 1600 and Villarruel cleared 10-6 in the pole vault. Sophie Martinez (400, 64.27), Kaylie Grant (300 hurdles, 49.12) and Megan Robinson (high jump, 5-0) were runners-up.

