Golf

Dos Pueblos Trio Shoot Under 40 in Girls Golf Win Over San Marcos

Alex Manion, left, of San Marcos watches Dos Pueblos’ Bella Vigna attempt a birdie putt during Channel League match at Glen Annie Golf Course. Vigna was the medalist with an even-par 35. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 12, 2017 | 7:58 p.m.

Bella Vigna fired an even-par 35 in windy conditions and two other Dos Pueblos golfers shot under 40 in a Channel League victory over San Marcos on Tuesday at  Glen Annie Golf Club. 

The Chargers won 208-262, improving to 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Channel League.

Gabby Minier shot a 36 and Julia Forster carded a 39 for DP.

"Our girls always look forward to playing our crosstown rivals San Marcos as the SM girls come well prepared and never let up," said DP co-coach Dan Choi. "The wind made the conditions a little tough, so an even-par round by Bella was no easy feat. We were also happy with under-40 performances from Gabby and Julia."

San Marcos (2-3-1) was led by Alex Manion with a 43 and Sofia Tasca at 45.

"Alex Manion had a great round today,  she had 5 pars, and Sofia Tasca shot her personal best of 45," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Both girls were very composed throughout the match, which showed in their low scores leading our team today."

San Marcos 262
Alex Manion 43
Sofia Tasca 45
Allison Seoane 56
Jackie Moreno 57
Bella Wygant 61

Dos Pueblos 208
Bella Vigna 35
Gabby Minier 36
Julia Forster 39
Hannah Cho 43
Nicole Calene 55
 

