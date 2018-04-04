Dos Pueblos Trio Shoot Under 40 in Girls Golf Win Over San Marcos

Golf

Bella Vigna fired an even-par 35 in windy conditions and two other Dos Pueblos golfers shot under 40 in a Channel League victory over San Marcos on Tuesday at Glen Annie Golf Club.

The Chargers won 208-262, improving to 5-0 on the year and 2-0 in Channel League.

Gabby Minier shot a 36 and Julia Forster carded a 39 for DP.

"Our girls always look forward to playing our crosstown rivals San Marcos as the SM girls come well prepared and never let up," said DP co-coach Dan Choi. "The wind made the conditions a little tough, so an even-par round by Bella was no easy feat. We were also happy with under-40 performances from Gabby and Julia."

San Marcos (2-3-1) was led by Alex Manion with a 43 and Sofia Tasca at 45.

"Alex Manion had a great round today, she had 5 pars, and Sofia Tasca shot her personal best of 45," San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. "Both girls were very composed throughout the match, which showed in their low scores leading our team today."



San Marcos 262

Alex Manion 43

Sofia Tasca 45

Allison Seoane 56

Jackie Moreno 57

Bella Wygant 61

Dos Pueblos 208

Bella Vigna 35

Gabby Minier 36

Julia Forster 39

Hannah Cho 43

Nicole Calene 55

