Baseball

Dos Pueblos Crushes Yucaipa, Moves on to CIF Semifinals

All-around hitting performance from Gio Macias leads Chargers to 11-3 victory

Gio Macias smacks a homerun during Friday’s CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal victory over Yucaipa. (Ryan Cullom/Noozhawk photo)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | May 28, 2016 | 12:15 a.m.

Heading into Friday afternoon’s CIF-SS Division 2 baseball quarterfinal, Gio Macias was well aware that this could be his last game competing for Dos Pueblos.

However, with an all-around hitting performance, the senior catcher made sure that scenario never became a reality as he led the Chargers to dominant 11-3 victory over Yucaipa before a rowdy home crowd at Scott O’Leary Field. 

“It’s my senior year and today was the last time that I’m going to play on this field,” Macias said. “With this in mind, I did my very best to ensure that I end my home career with a win.”

 

Macias did this and beyond, going 4 for 4 at the plate and hitting his first career homerun. While scoring three runs and knocking in two RBI’s, he came up just one triple away from a cycle. 

Dos Pueblos got another solid performance on the mound from Dylan Kelley. The sophomore right-hander went five innings, giving up one run on six hits and striking out four. 

“He commanded all three pitches and did a great job of pounding the strike zone while keeping his composure,” Chargers coach George Hedricks commented. “He kept his inner confidence in order to throw crucial pitches to get outs when needed.”

Also making notable contributions for the Dos Pueblos offense were Colter Nisbet and Dustin Demeter. The Chargers duo combined for three hits, three RBI’s and two runs scored respectively. 

Colter Nisbet slides past Yucaipa pitcher Cody Stevens for a run during the first inning at Scott O’Leary Field
Colter Nisbet slides past Yucaipa pitcher Cody Stevens for a run during the first inning at Scott O’Leary Field (Ryan Cullom/Noozhawk photo)

With 11 runs coming off 12 hits, Dos Pueblos demonstrated another dazzling offensive display. In just two home games this postseason, the Chargers have scored 24 runs. 

“As soon as we got the lead, I felt super relaxed and tried to get outs by pitching to contact.” Kelley said. “I feel great after this start and am happy to have helped this group of seniors move on to the next round.”

With the victory, Dos Pueblos (22-8 overall) advances to the CIF semifinals versus Redlands East Valley (22-7 overall). The Chargers will hit the road to square off against the Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon. 

“The farther we extend into the playoffs, the more fired up our guys get,” concluded coach George Hedricks. “Our offense has the potential to put up big numbers every game because we’re an aggressive team that believes in one another.” 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

