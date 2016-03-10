Dos Pueblos Tunes Up for Best of West Tourney with Sweep of Royal

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos won its second straight boys volleyball match Thursday, sweeping host Royal, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.

The Chargers fought back from an 18-16 deficit in the first set behind the "scrappy hard-nosed back-row play of Trey Klopstein," said coach Ehren Hug. DP broke a 21-all tie on back-to-back kills by Eli Wopat and Adam Shields.

The serving of Jack Burns and libero Parker Crossland sparked DP in the second set and Wopat wore out Royal in the third with seven of his team-high 13 kills. Elliott Brainerd and Shields finished with seven kills apiece.

Dos Pueblos (2-2) will face tougher competition this weekend at the Best of the West Tournament in Poway. The Chargers open Friday against Mater Dei.

