Dos Pueblos Turns It On In Second Half Against La Reina

Dos Pueblos stepped up its game after a slow first half and beat La Reina, 11-5, in a non-league girls lacrosse match on Tuesday night.
The Chargers, playing their first game after spring break, outscored the Regents 7-3 in the second half.
"This was a rocky start back to lacrosse after a week off for spring break, but I was glad to see DP step up the second half despite missing many of our players," said coach Samantha Limkeman. "Our defense worked hard to keep La Reina out. As a team, we had four interceptions and forced an additional five turnovers with good positioning and checks. Our defense was led by Kenzie Hemman, Leilani Bucifal, and Macey Lawler."
Marina Suh and Brooke Essig each had hat-tricks and Olivia Geyling and Gia Halleck had two goals apiece.
Olivia Geyling dominated on the draws, winning nine to La Reina's five.
The Chargers (6-2) play at Cate on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.