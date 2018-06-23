Dos Pueblos Turns Up Heat in Girls Tennis Opener

Tennis

The heat was on in Santa Ynez, but it didn't faze the Dos Pueblos girls tennis team, as the Chargers rolled to a 17-1 victory in their season opener.

"No one let the heat best them," DP coach Liz Frech said. "In another rebuilding year, our young Charger team played its opening match with energy and drive."

Sophonore Mikala Triplett swept her three singles sets without dropping a game. She won the Channel League doubles title and advance to the CIF-SS quarterfinals as a freshman.

In doubles, the team of Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden, along with Neve Greenwald and Cami Chou also swept.

"We saw a lot of high-fives," said Frech.

The Chargers have a busy week, playing three more matches. The travel to Arroyo Grande on Thursday and host Rocklin on Friday and Oak Ridge on Saturday.