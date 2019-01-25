Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Upends Corona del Mar to Reach Semifinals at So Cal Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2019 | 10:20 p.m.

Dos Pueblos scored a huge girls water polo victory in the quarterfinals of the So Cal Championships on Friday night, knocking off No. 4-ranked Corona del Mar, 10-5.

The victory sets up a Saturday morning semifinal game against No. 1 Laguna Beach at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Dos Pueblos, ranked fifth in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, came out strong and took a 4-1 lead against the Sea Queens. The Chargers continued to play stellar defense, holding CdM to one goal in the second and third quarters while scoring five to take a 9-3 lead into the fourth period.

The Chargers got several contributions in the win.  Sophie Leggett had two goals, three assists, two steals and earned one exclusion. Kayla Peacock also scored two goals, had three steals and one earned ejection.

Abbi Hill was tough for CdM to handle, scoring four goals, making three steals and drawing two ejections.

Sabina Shackelford and Kelly Meckelborg each score one goal, combined for three assists and two steals.

Dos Pueblos improves to 18-7.

