Dos Pueblos Volleyball Comes Through in Five Sets at Oxnard

Girls Volleyball

Players stepped up in the absence of injured and ill teammates for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers outlasted Oxnard in five sets in a non-league girls volleyball match on Wednesday. The scores were 21-25, 25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 15-8.

"We came into the match tonight missing a few key players due to injury and illness, so we knew we would have some players playing out of position and a pretty young and inexperienced starting line up," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We started off having to play catch up throughout the entire first set and just weren't able to catch up. I was impressed to see the girls come together, make some adjustments, and rally together to get a big win in five.

"These girls are unstoppable when they are fired up and trust one another to take care of business," she added. "And above everything else, they were enjoying playing together and having fun which is really the most beautiful thing to watch. We're working hard to get everyone healthy and injury free for our next match."

Katelyn Mires moved into from outside hitter to middle and played well. She had five kills and four blocks.

"It's not a position she plays often but she did really well for us," said O'Carroll. "She's such a versatile player because she is incredibly athletic and has amazing court awareness; she scored us a lot of points with her smart game play."



Danielle LaGrange had 13 kills and nine blocks to pace DP (3-1). Becky McKinny added 10 kills and 23 digs.

Libero Alison Minnich played a solid back row, recording 41 digs. She also served two aces.

"I always feel so comfortable with her back there because not a lot gets by her. She's disciplined, vocal, and a total firecracker," said O'Carroll.

The Chargers are home Friday against Oak Park.

