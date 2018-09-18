Dos Pueblos Volleyball Cruises Past Lompoc

Freshman Portia Sherman recorded a double-double of 11 kills and 21 digs and Jessica Yamasaki picked up 27 digs for Dos Pueblos in a Channel League volleyball sweep at Lompoc. The scores were 25-3, 25-14, 25-20.

Setter Mikayla Butzke dished out 26 assists and Sherman and Yamasaki each added two service aces to their stat lines, as the Chargers improved to 9-6 and 3-1 in league.

"We were able to work on some different plays tonight and get the majority of our players in to contribute," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We look forward to a big match on Thursday against Santa Barbara."



