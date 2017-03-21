Dos Pueblos Volleyball Cruises Past Ventura

Boys Volleyball

Senior John Herrera ran an efficient offense for Dos Pueblos, and James Halleck and Erik Hollstein led the way in kills in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 boys volleyball sweep over Ventura in a Channel League match on Tuesday at Sovine Gym.

Herrera dished out 36 assists to various teammates, "mixing it up at every turn," coach Ehren Hug said. "John is a grinder and tonight he showed that, playing disciplined defense first and transitioning to the net effectively to run our offense."

Halleck had 12 kills and Hollstein to lead 10 DP hitters. "Both players had cobwebs in their hard because they were jumping so high tonight," cracked Hug.

Libero Dan Willett had 13 digs and defensive specialist Parker Crossland had eight to lead the defense.

Dos Pueblos (11-1, 2-0) travels to Santa Barbara on Thursday for a battle of league unbeatens.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.