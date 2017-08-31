Dos Pueblos Volleyball Drops First Match Against Arroyo Grande

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos suffered its first loss under coach Megan O'Carroll, falling at Arroyo Grande, 25-13, 25-9, 21-25, 25-14.

"Arroyo Grande was a strong team with a quick offense and reliable defense," O'Carroll said. "We struggled to find our groove in the first two sets but made some big changes and fought really hard for that third set win. Unfortunately, our modifications were too little too late and we couldn't pull out the match win."

Danielle LaGrange had seven kills and seven blocks, while Mikayla Butzke contributed six kills and three blocks. Alison Minnich played well in the back row, said O'Carroll

"We had some really beautiful moments that I'm really proud of and you better believe that we are fired up and ready to compete in our next match next week," she added.

The Chargers (3-1) play at Oxnard on Wednesday.

