Dos Pueblos Volleyball Edges Arroyo Grande in Thriller

Boys Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team demonstrated their resiliency in a five set, non-league battle with Arroyo Grande that the Chargers won 23-21 in the fifth set on Tuesday.

After splitting the first four sets, the Chargers found themselves down 11-14 in the fifth. Key blocks from Marcellous Gossett and Max Raphael helped Dos Pueblos tie the game at 14, and after trading points the Chargers finally found daylight as Curren Malhotra earned the final kill in the 23-21 set win.

Gossett led the way for the Chargers with 17 kills, while Malhotra added 15 himself. Alex Cheng notched 54 assists.

