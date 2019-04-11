Dos Pueblos Volleyball Falls to Arroyo Grande in 4 Sets

Jack Hogan and Sean Ortiz recorded double-doubles for the Dos Pueblos volleyball team in a four-set loss against Arroyo Grande. The set scores wete 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18.
Hogan had 17 kills and 12 digs while Ortiz had 11 kills and 11 digs.
"We battled all night but just couldn’t quite execute when we needed to," coach Ehren Hug said. "Having that said, I’m very proud of the boys consistent mental game. I saw them getting themselves focused early before the whistle and talking to each other. They are working well together and getting better each day."
Finn Hastings led the defense with 18 digs.
Chargers are 11-10 overall. They play their Senior Night on Friday against Cabrillo.