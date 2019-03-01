Dos Pueblos Volleyball Opens Camarillo Tournament With 3 Wins

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos went 3-0 on the first day of the Camarillo Boys Volleyball Tournament, beating Chaminade, Foothill Tech and South Pasadena.

"We served tough today and got our opponents out of system early, giving us lots of options for the attack,"coach Ehren Hug said. "We also had to live on the floor quite a bit, picking up some super-skilled tips and roll shots from South Pasadena."

The Chargers went three sets with South Pasadena, winning 25-22, 17-25, 15-13. They took Chaminade (25-14, 25-21) and Foothill Tech (25-12, 25-21) in two sets.

Senior captain and outside hitter Jack Hogan led DP attack with 23 kills, three aces "and plenty of gritty passes," said Hug.

"Fellow outside Finn Hastings was great in serve recieve tonight, too. He was getting most of the action and hung in there, delivering beautiful pass after beautiful pass."

Evan Thompson and Kaiser Kurexi split the setting duties, combining for 39 assists. Thompson added five kills and four blocks.

On Thursday, DP rallied to beat Ventura in a non-league match, 19-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-12.

"I like the gut check we gave ourselves, exciting way to start the weekend," said Hug.