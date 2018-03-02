Dos Pueblos Volleyball Opens Camarillo Tournament With Three Wins

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos defeated three teams on the first day of the Camarillo Boys Volleyball Tournament on Friday.

The Chargers beat Lancaster (25-5, 25-21), Pacifica (25-10. 26-24. 15-9) and Madera South (25-18, 25-20).

Dax Galvan ad Dan Willett provided excellent passing in all three matches, said coach Ehren Hug.

Max Raphael led the attack with 17 kills and Curren Malhotra had 13 kills and six aces. Middle Jimmy Kraemer was a force at the net with eight blocks.

The Chargers (4-0) are back in action on Saturday.

